Dorothy Kinnaird

The Honorable Judge Dorothy Kirie Kinnaird, age 70, of Glenview. Beloved wife of Burke Kinnaird. Loving mother of James Burke Kinnaird and Katherine Anne Kirie Kinnaird. Dear sister of Barbara Kirie Stewart. Adoring daughter of the late James and the late Lily Kirie nee Dearham.
Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers and in honor of her commitment to helping others, your contribution to one of the following organizations is appreciated: Center for Conflict Resolution, 11 E Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60603 or Chicago Bar Foundation, 321 S Plymouth Ct #3, Chicago, IL 60604 or Legal Aid Chicago, 120 S LaSalle St #900, Chicago, IL 60603.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847)675-1990.