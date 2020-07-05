1/1
Dorothy Kinnaird
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Honorable Judge Dorothy Kirie Kinnaird, age 70, of Glenview. Beloved wife of Burke Kinnaird. Loving mother of James Burke Kinnaird and Katherine Anne Kirie Kinnaird. Dear sister of Barbara Kirie Stewart. Adoring daughter of the late James and the late Lily Kirie nee Dearham.

Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers and in honor of her commitment to helping others, your contribution to one of the following organizations is appreciated: Center for Conflict Resolution, 11 E Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60603 or Chicago Bar Foundation, 321 S Plymouth Ct #3, Chicago, IL 60604 or Legal Aid Chicago, 120 S LaSalle St #900, Chicago, IL 60603.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved