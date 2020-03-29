Home

Dorothy M. Knez, 95, of Libertyville, Il, formerly of Berwyn, IL, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Winchester House in Libertyville. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, George Knez in 1987. She is survived by her daughter Karen (Bruce) Koziol; sister, Patricia (Edward, deceased) Thorn; and brother, Thomas Barcal. Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home. Please visit, www.gurneesalata.com, for obituary & guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
