Dorothy Kopicki
Dorothy Kopicki age 78 of Lyons, Beloved wife of George; loving mother of Kevin (Patricia), Eugenia (Kevin), and Jerry; dear grandmother of Allison, Eric, and Alexandria; Resting at Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home, 3117 S. Oak Park Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402. Visitation Friday 3 to 8 pm; Funeral Saturday, June 6, 2020; 9 AM prayers to St. Leonard Church for 10:00 AM Mass. Entombment Resurrection. (708) 788-7775 HeritageBerwyn.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home
JUN
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Leonard Church
Funeral services provided by
Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home
3117 South Oak Park Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
(708) 788-7775
