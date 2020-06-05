Dorothy Kopicki age 78 of Lyons, Beloved wife of George; loving mother of Kevin (Patricia), Eugenia (Kevin), and Jerry; dear grandmother of Allison, Eric, and Alexandria; Resting at Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home, 3117 S. Oak Park Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402. Visitation Friday 3 to 8 pm; Funeral Saturday, June 6, 2020; 9 AM prayers to St. Leonard Church for 10:00 AM Mass. Entombment Resurrection. (708) 788-7775 HeritageBerwyn.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.