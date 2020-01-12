|
|
Dorothy "Dee" Mazura Anderson, age 91, at rest January 3rd, 2020. Loving wife of the late Joseph J. Mazura Sr, and the late Clarence R. Anderson. Dear Mother of the late Joseph J. Mazura, Jr (Janna), Patrice (Edward) Sienko, and the late William J. Mazura (Tammie). Grandmother of 4, and Great Grandmother of 1. Fond sister of the late Ronald Schalk and Walter Schalk.
Visitation Thursday, January 16th from 10am until time of service at 12:30pm at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St. Willowbrook, Illinois.
Interment Bronswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Seabee Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Mel Ramage, National Secretary, Navy Seabee of America 555 Fairview Avenue, Creve Couer, Illinois, 60610 would be appreciated. Service info: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020