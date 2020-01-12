Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Adolf Funeral Home
7000 S. Madison St.
Willowbrook, IL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:30 PM
Adolf Funeral Home
7000 S. Madison St.
Willowbrook, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy L. Anderson Obituary
Dorothy "Dee" Mazura Anderson, age 91, at rest January 3rd, 2020. Loving wife of the late Joseph J. Mazura Sr, and the late Clarence R. Anderson. Dear Mother of the late Joseph J. Mazura, Jr (Janna), Patrice (Edward) Sienko, and the late William J. Mazura (Tammie). Grandmother of 4, and Great Grandmother of 1. Fond sister of the late Ronald Schalk and Walter Schalk.

Visitation Thursday, January 16th from 10am until time of service at 12:30pm at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St. Willowbrook, Illinois.

Interment Bronswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Seabee Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Mel Ramage, National Secretary, Navy Seabee of America 555 Fairview Avenue, Creve Couer, Illinois, 60610 would be appreciated. Service info: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now