Dorothy Lou Elliott (Rockwell), age 87, most recently of Lombard, beloved wife of the late Walter L. Elliott; loving mother of Walter (Judy), Katherine (Richard), Doremus, Kevin (Diane), Erin (Lisa), and Kelly Enright; cherished grandmother of Katie Stover, Sara Wendell, Bonnie Elliott, Brendan Elliott, Daniel Doremus, Robert Doremus, Eric Elliott, Jackie Enright, Julie Weinstein, Kerry Doremus and Shawn Enright; great Grandmother of Andrew, Gloria, Joshua, Cammie, Noah, Michael, Peyton, Holly, Oliver and Grayson. Dorothy was born to the late Katie and David Rockwell in McPherson, KS in the back of a car and passed on February 20, 2019, as she was born – in her own inimitable style. Dorothy was a kind, funny, unique woman and truly enjoyed the many friendships she built throughout her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and time spent with family was her favorite time. She loved reading, adventurous trips to unusual places and always staying active, working well into her 80's, including volunteering at Elmhurst Hospital and the Lexington Square Resale Shop - investing herself fully into life every step. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dolores Arlow and is survived by her dear sister, Orva Gravenites; her brother-in-law, Eugene Kunkel; sister-in-law, Sharon Elliott, and a multitude of well loved nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Memorial Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 11:00 A.M. until time of Memorial Service at 1:00 P.M., Friday, March 1, 2019. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Lung Society or the in her name. Funeral Info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com