Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-545-5420
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
1500 W. Belmont
Chicago, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
1500 W. Belmont
Chicago, IL
Dorothy L. Korn Obituary
Dorothy L. Korn, age 94, of Chicago, passed away Jan. 11, 2020. Dear wife of the late Hugo; loving mother of Kathryn Korn, Sue Korn and Thomas (Mary) Korn; proud grandmother of Grant and Corinne Ullrich; fond sister of the late Roland (Elizabeth) Kurth. Prior to retirement Mrs. Korn was a longtime Lutheran School Teacher. Memorial Visiitation Saturday, Jan.18 from 9am until time of Memorial Service 10am at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1500 W. Belmont, Chicago. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Luke Ministries or the Chicago Public Library Foundation appreciated. For info: (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -