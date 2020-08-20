1/
DOROTHY L. SCHWARTZ
Dorothy "Dottie" L. Schwartz, age 88, of Adams, WI and formerly of Westmont, IL passed away August 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Earl Schwartz, devoted mother of Paul Schwartz and Dorell (Kenneth) Hawley, loving grandmother of Matthew and Katy, and great-grandmother of Mark, Kamie, Tyler, Kristina, and Leah. Visitation Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Toon Funeral Home, 109 N. Cass Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559 with graveside services to follow at Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL. For further information, 630-968-2262 or www.toonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Toon Funeral Home - Westmont
Funeral services provided by
Toon Funeral Home - Westmont
109 North Cass Avenue
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 968-2262
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
1 entry
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Toon Funeral Home
