Dorothy "Dottie" L. Schwartz, age 88, of Adams, WI and formerly of Westmont, IL passed away August 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Earl Schwartz, devoted mother of Paul Schwartz and Dorell (Kenneth) Hawley, loving grandmother of Matthew and Katy, and great-grandmother of Mark, Kamie, Tyler, Kristina, and Leah. Visitation Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Toon Funeral Home, 109 N. Cass Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559 with graveside services to follow at Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL. For further information, 630-968-2262 or www.toonfuneralhome.com
