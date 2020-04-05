|
|
Dorothy L. Smith, Age 97. Beloved mother of Joyce Smith and Nancy (Giuseppe) Buscarino. Cherished grandmother of Anthony & Nicholas Buscarino. Dear sister of John (late Joan) Franks. Devoted aunt of Colette (Michael) Coan and Lauren (Neil) Pollak and great aunt of Nicolette & Dylan Coan and Miles & Skyler Pollak. She is also survived by her good friends Maria Dworski & Jennie Lundman and her furry friend Kali. Private services were held on Wednesday April 1st at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, IL . A public memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. For further information please call 708-456-8300 or visit www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020