Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy L. Smith Obituary
Dorothy L. Smith, Age 97. Beloved mother of Joyce Smith and Nancy (Giuseppe) Buscarino. Cherished grandmother of Anthony & Nicholas Buscarino. Dear sister of John (late Joan) Franks. Devoted aunt of Colette (Michael) Coan and Lauren (Neil) Pollak and great aunt of Nicolette & Dylan Coan and Miles & Skyler Pollak. She is also survived by her good friends Maria Dworski & Jennie Lundman and her furry friend Kali. Private services were held on Wednesday April 1st at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, IL . A public memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. For further information please call 708-456-8300 or visit www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -