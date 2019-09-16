Home

Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:15 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thecla Church
Dorothy Labuz Obituary
Dorothy Labuz nee Kolodziej; beloved wife of the late Walter; loving mother of Barbara (late John) Kinnavy, Ann (George) Lohrmann, Walter (Bernardine), Mary (Steve) Morris, John (Kathy), Rose (Mike) Mocchi, James (Gina) and Bill (Ann); cherished grandmother of 31 and great grandmother of 43; also loving aunt and friend of many.

Visitation Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Wednesday, September 18, starting with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Thecla Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Cremation will be private. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 16, 2019
