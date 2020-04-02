|
Dorothy Lawrenz Heber Duffy was born on October 13, 1929 in Chicago, the youngest of two girls born to Charles and Angeline Lawrenz. A beautiful blonde with blue eyes, Dorothy captured the hearts of all who knew her. Her warm smile and easy ways told everyone she met that the heart inside was full of love for everyone. As a mother of four, she encouraged her children to follow the light within themselves. As a friend, she shared the ease and resolve of her faith in God and the certainty that you would be fine and had her there to be your rock. As a wife, she loved deeply, dearly and was a true companion in life. Dorothy, aka Dee Dee the Clown or Grammie to her family, was a 1947 graduate of Taft High School. She was a former resident of Northbrook, Libertyville, and Vernon Hills, spending her last 24 years with her beloved husband Mike. Together they were active members of their church, symphony lovers and Mariott goers as well as dog rescuers. Dorothy worked for Illinois Bell as a phone operator and secretary. Her accomplishments in service were many. A Campfire Girls leader and Sunday school teacher when her kids were younger, holding many positions with the Telephone Pioneers of America, as well as a steadfast volunteer with the Lake County Haven and Meals on Wheels. One of her pet projects was Covers of Love bringing many homemade knitted afghans for those in need. Just days before her death on Sunday, March 29, 2020 of multiple myeloma, she was still knitting. Dorothy wants us all to celebrate her life. She was grateful for every day. She dearly loved her family and friends and let them know on a regular basis. The joy she had for life and doing service to others was remarkable. We laugh and smile as we remember her gift of gab. Dorothy is preceded in death by her first husband Joe Heber and sister Charlotte Sherman. Surviving are her husband Mike, daughters Cheryl Kerr (Tom), Debra Zare (David), Donna Buchholz (Tom) and son Barry Heber as well as 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Services are private with a celebration of life planned for the fall of 2020. We ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Lake County Haven. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 and please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020