Dorothy Lazuka, 97, passed away on October 13, 2020. Dearest mother of nine children: JoAnn (Richard Loya), Robert (Anne Roberts), Lynn (Z.Stan) Banasik, the late Gus, Dorothy Smith, Rosanne (Alan) Covey, Thomas, Diane (Thomas) Chakos, and Daniel (Diane). Proud G-ma of 18, and 12 great-grandchildren. Dear sister to Dora Bubula and beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mom joins her son, her 5 dear sisters and 2 loving brothers, their spouses and her parents, Stephen and Sophie Stepenski in heaven. She was born on July 1, 1923 in Dolton, IL. She continued her life in West Pullman in Chicago, graduating from St Catherine of Genoa Grammar and Fenger High School. After clerking for the Illinois Central RR and LaSalle Extension University and attending St. Joseph Nursing School for awhile, she married and filled her life with kids, church, family and all that went with that. A move to Hazel Crest in '71 forced her to learn to drive at age 55. After raising her children and a late in life



divorce, Dorothy went back to school, obtained her LPN certificate and worked weekends and holidays at Mercy Care. An active 50-year parishioner of St. Anne Parish in Hazel Crest, she served as Treasurer of St Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, and was recipient of the Spirit Award, the Christi Fideles of the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Sheriff Award 2000. Dorothy made time for everyone. Each member of her family and her friends received their fair share of her birthday, anniversary, congrats and get well cards. Mom lived in her kitchen, always whipping up Rice Krispies Treats or slicing apples to make her scrumptious apple slices and grape jelly from Tom's backyard vineyard. Nothing could stop her baking, not even vacation. She once entered a strawberry rhubarb pie in a contest in Florida! To the surprise of no one who ever tried one of Mom's baked goods, she won second place. Mom couldn't stay idle. She read Louis L'Amour novels and Catholic periodicals in between winning at Scrabble or Yahtzee. She wasn't fond of telemarketeers, especially during her favorite program, Jeopardy. She ended each day in prayer, her list being constantly updated so prayer time with the rosary took awhile.



Please come to Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy, Homewood, IL 60430 to pay your respects on Sat. Oct 17 between 9am and 11am. Masks , social distancing and no lingering will be observed due to Covid -19. Private Funeral Mass and Interment. A fuller celebration of Mom's life will be held post-covid. Donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Anne Parish, 16801S. Dixie Hwy, Hazel Crest, IL 60429.





