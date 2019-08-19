|
Dorothy Lopate, nee Solomon, age 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep the evening of August 17th. Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Cherished mother of Sheldon (Barbara) Lopate, Sheree (Carl) Rosenthal and the late Steven Lopate. Devoted "Nana" of Leonard "Len" (Megan) Lopate, Dana, Aron and Bret Rosenthal, and great-grandchild Esme'. Dear sister of the late Seymour (Doris) Solomon. Fond aunt and great-aunt of many. Dorothy's greatest joy was spending time with her family. Graveside services Wednesday 10:30 am at Menorah Gardens, 2630 S. 17th Ave in Broadview. Contributions in Dorothy's name to the would be appreciated. Info: Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH
630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019