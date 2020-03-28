|
Dorothy Loretta McNamee Reynolds died at 12:38 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, IL. Dorothy was born Dorothy Loretta Lawlor on July 9, 1922 in Joliet IL, to Samuel and Frances Lawlor. Samuel Lawlor died when Dorothy was young and, after her mother married Philip McNamee, he adopted Dorothy, who then became Dorothy McNamee. Dorothy grew up in the South Shore neighborhood, graduating from Aquinas Dominican High School and Chicago Teachers College. Dorothy married John (Jack) Edward Reynolds at St. Philip Neri Church in Chicago on March 30, 1946. They lived in Oak Lawn and Evergreen Park for 60 years until moving to Smith Village in the Beverly area of Chicago where they resided until their passing. Jack and Dorothy raised 5 children: Patricia (Dan) Walsh of Chicago, Philip (Cathy) Reynolds of Orland Park, IL. Brian (Barbara) Reynolds of Springfield IL, Gary (Paula) Reynolds of Swampscott, MA, and Michael (Maureen) Reynolds of Evergreen Park, IL. Dorothy was active in organizations at both St. Linus and Most Holy Redeemer parishes. Dorothy taught at various Chicago public grammar schools in the late 1940s and later served for many years as a substitute teacher, mainly in Chicago public grammar schools. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her parents, Phil and Fran, her brother Robert, and her eldest son, Philip. Dorothy is survived by 4 of her 5 children, and also by 16 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Smith Village of Beverly for the wonderful care provided to Dorothy and Jack over the past several years. Interment services are provided by Beverly Ridge Funeral Home at 10415 S. Kedzie Avenue in Chicago. The family will be holding a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made on Dorothy's behalf to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago IL 60660. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020