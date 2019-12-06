Home

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
135 S. Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
135 S. Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL
View Map
Dorothy Lorraine Marshalla


1929 - 2019
Dorothy Lorraine Marshalla Obituary
Dorothy was born March 14, 1929 in Chicago to Alvin and Stella Demel. She passed away peacefully December 2, 2019 in Deer Park. Dorothy is survived by her children, Robert (Renee), Raymond (Patricia), Richard (Amy), and William (Suzanne) Marshalla; grandchildren, Carly, Katie, Jason, James, Jennifer, Carrie, Allison, Richard, Megan, Becca, and Dan; six great grandchildren; and her sister, Virginia (late Glen) Fessler. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, William; and her parents. Visitation will be 3-9pm, Sunday December 8 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 941 S. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am Monday, December 9 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 135 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. There will be visitation at church from 10am until the mass. Burial will follow at St. Micheal the Archangel Catholic Cemetery, Palatine. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019
