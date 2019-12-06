|
|
Dorothy was born March 14, 1929 in Chicago to Alvin and Stella Demel. She passed away peacefully December 2, 2019 in Deer Park. Dorothy is survived by her children, Robert (Renee), Raymond (Patricia), Richard (Amy), and William (Suzanne) Marshalla; grandchildren, Carly, Katie, Jason, James, Jennifer, Carrie, Allison, Richard, Megan, Becca, and Dan; six great grandchildren; and her sister, Virginia (late Glen) Fessler. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, William; and her parents. Visitation will be 3-9pm, Sunday December 8 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 941 S. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am Monday, December 9 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 135 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. There will be visitation at church from 10am until the mass. Burial will follow at St. Micheal the Archangel Catholic Cemetery, Palatine. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019