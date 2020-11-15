1/
Dorothy M. Ahlberg
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Ahlberg, a resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away November 10, 2020 at The Reserve in Oswego, IL. She was born on September 20, 1941 in Berwyn, IL to Roy and Emily Thompson. Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Ahlberg; her infant son, Paul Francis and her daughter, Suzanne Ahlberg. She is survived by her loving children, Denise (Robert) Holm and Kenneth (Colleen) Ahlberg, all of Plainfield; her cherished grandchildren, Alyssa, Jordan and Danielle Holm, Ryan and Skylar Ahlberg; her dear sister, Mary (Bernie) Hansen and their family. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Dorothy's life, the family would prefer memorials to Misericordia or St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, in lieu of flowers. Visitation Saturday, November 21st from 9:00-10:00 AM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Road, Plainfield, IL. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield, IL. Interment St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mrs. Ahlberg and all her family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved