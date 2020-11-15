Dorothy M. Ahlberg, a resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away November 10, 2020 at The Reserve in Oswego, IL. She was born on September 20, 1941 in Berwyn, IL to Roy and Emily Thompson. Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Ahlberg; her infant son, Paul Francis and her daughter, Suzanne Ahlberg. She is survived by her loving children, Denise (Robert) Holm and Kenneth (Colleen) Ahlberg, all of Plainfield; her cherished grandchildren, Alyssa, Jordan and Danielle Holm, Ryan and Skylar Ahlberg; her dear sister, Mary (Bernie) Hansen and their family. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Dorothy's life, the family would prefer memorials to Misericordia or St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, in lieu of flowers. Visitation Saturday, November 21st from 9:00-10:00 AM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Road, Plainfield, IL. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield, IL. Interment St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com