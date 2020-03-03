|
Dorothy M. Becker nee Mendelson, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Donald M. Loving mother of Scott, Mark (Lisa) and Sherry (Andy) Winick. Cherished grandmother of Dylan Winick. Dear sister of the late Beverly (the late Robert) Braun. Sister in law of Marshall (Celeste) Becker. Graveside service Wednesday 1:30PM at Westlawn Cemetery (Eastlake Section), 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, www.bestfriends.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020