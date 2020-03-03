Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:30 PM
Westlawn Cemetery (Eastlake Section)
7801 W. Montrose
Norridge, IL
View Map

Dorothy M. Becker

Dorothy M. Becker Obituary
Dorothy M. Becker nee Mendelson, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Donald M. Loving mother of Scott, Mark (Lisa) and Sherry (Andy) Winick. Cherished grandmother of Dylan Winick. Dear sister of the late Beverly (the late Robert) Braun. Sister in law of Marshall (Celeste) Becker. Graveside service Wednesday 1:30PM at Westlawn Cemetery (Eastlake Section), 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, www.bestfriends.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020
