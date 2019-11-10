|
|
Dorothy M. Elliott, nee Trush, 91, at rest Nov. 8, 2019. Beloved sister of the late John (the late Jean) Trush, the late Walter (the late Marie) Trush, the late Olga (the late Casimir) Kubala, the late Stella (the late Jim) Jalowitz, the late Anna Koestner nee Trush, and the late Helen Trush. Fond Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear friend to many. Visitation Sunday, Nov. 10. 2019 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 3 PM to 7PM. Family and friends meeting Monday, 11:15 AM at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo (at Touhy), Chicago, IL where Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM. Mass are appreciated or donations to the Anti-Cruelty Society, 157 W. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60654. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019