Dorothy M. Gabel nee Maloney beloved wife of the late Edward Gabel; loving mother of Eileen Neiditch, Jim ( the late Diane) Gabel, Mike (Carole) Gabel, Mary Gabel and Kathleen (Pat) O'Leary; devoted grandmother of Brian (Whitney) Neiditch, Erin( Joey) Harris, Marie (Dave) Rivers, Kelly (Nate) Matthews, Joan Gabel, Megan (Brian) Maulding, Caroline Gabel, Edward Gabel, Jim Gabel, Michael Gabel, Joe Gabel, Patrick O'Leary, Erin O'Leary and Margaret Grace O'Leary; cherished great grandmother of Brandon, Mason, Robert, Andrew, George, Grace, Holly, Ronan, Shae and Coraline; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Wednesday 9:14 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 to St. Mary Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019
