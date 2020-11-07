Garrett, Dorothy M., passed away on November 3. She was the beloved wife of the late Les Garret; loving mother of Terry (Joanna) Lekberg, Jerry (Connie) Lekberg, Roger (Debbie) Lekberg, Kathy (Mike) Chatfield and Keith (Linda) Lekberg; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Visitation will be Sunday, November 8, 2020, 3 pm to 6pm at Moraine Valley Church, 6300 W. 127th St., Palos Heights, IL. Funeral service Monday at 10am. Interment Demotte Cemetery, Demotte, Indiana. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions appreciated to Moraine Valley Church. Info 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com