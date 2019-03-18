Home

Dorothy M. Kakuska

Dorothy M. Kakuska Obituary
Dorothy M. Kakuska, nee Paver age 83, of Westmont, formerly of LaGrange Park. Beloved wife of the late William J. Kakuska Jr.; fond mother of Kathleen (John) Budnick, Karen (Robert) Mackert, Carol (Andrew) Baumgardt and Cheryl Kakuska; dear grandmother of 12; great grandmother of 5. Visitation, Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Friday, March 22, 2019 from 8:30 A.M. to 9 A.M.at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st St., Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Holy Trinity Church, 111 S Cass Ave, Westmont, IL 60559. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to the family. Information: 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2019
