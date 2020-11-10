1/
Dorothy M. Nardi
1940 - 2020
Dorothy M. Nardi, (nee Lagorio), 80, longtime resident of Elk Grove Village, IL, at rest November 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ronald R.; devoted daughter of the late John and Antoinetta Lagorio; loving sister of Ann (Thomas) Ball, and the late Alma (the late Judge Gerald) Sbarboro and the late Dr. George Lagorio M.D.; dearest sister-in-law of Lillian (John) Incusci; dear aunt of Laura, Jeanne, George Jr., Andrew, Stephen and John Paul. Funeral Mass Wednesday November 11, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Queen of the Rosary Church 750 W. Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove Village. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum, Desplaines. Arrangements entrusted to Cappetta's West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of the Rosary Church
Funeral services provided by
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
November 9, 2020
To my Godmother, I will always love you. Thank you for being in my life. I will never forget your kindness and love. May God give you eternal rest.
Barbara Ann
November 9, 2020
Dear Annie, I am so very sorry for your loss. Dorothy was such a kind and special lady. This has been a year filled with much loss for you and the family. Know that you are in our thoughts and prayers and we are happy knowing that Dorothy is back with Ron, George, Alma and your parents once again.
Tina and Dave Engel
November 7, 2020
Dorothy, the wife of my best buddy Ronnie, is the embodiment of love, dedication and grace. We love, respect and admire you and are so fortunate to have had you as a loving and supportive friend for more than 65 years.
Jim Wolter
Friend
