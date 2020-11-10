Dorothy M. Nardi, (nee Lagorio), 80, longtime resident of Elk Grove Village, IL, at rest November 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ronald R.; devoted daughter of the late John and Antoinetta Lagorio; loving sister of Ann (Thomas) Ball, and the late Alma (the late Judge Gerald) Sbarboro and the late Dr. George Lagorio M.D.; dearest sister-in-law of Lillian (John) Incusci; dear aunt of Laura, Jeanne, George Jr., Andrew, Stephen and John Paul. Funeral Mass Wednesday November 11, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Queen of the Rosary Church 750 W. Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove Village. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum, Desplaines. Arrangements entrusted to Cappetta's West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com
. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
.