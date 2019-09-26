Home

Services
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Church
Dorothy M. Noel Obituary
Dorothy M. Noel, of Morton Grove, beloved wife of the late Bill; loving mother of Terry (Chip) Miceli and Judy (Ron) Crow; dear grandmother of Paul Miceli, Cindy (Brent) Johnson, Jayme Crow, Jessica (Randy) Moon, Nicole Miceli, Vincent Miceli, Kyla (Craig) Nettles, and William Miceli; proud great grandmother of Caitlyn and Ella Johnson, Jaren Crow, Riley and Piper Moon, Kade and Emma Nettles, and Logan Pawlowski; fond sister of Shirley Nye and the late Betty Carpenter. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL Saturday at 9:30 am to St. Martha Church. Mass at 10 am. Entombment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Martha Sm. Ch. Fund 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove, IL 60053 appreciated. Online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019
