Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Dorothy M. O'Brien Obituary
Dorothy M. O'Brien nee Cummings, born in Lowell; raised in South Boston, MA; beloved wife of Thomas; loving mother of Kevin (Nancy), Daniel (Dianne), Joanne (Michael) Eberwein, Stephen (Karen), Susan, and the late Thomas; cherished grandma of Scott, Kristen, Kelly, Patrick, Sarah, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Michael, Aileen, Jessica and Danielle; fond great grandma of Dylan, Tyler, Dominic, Brandon, Juliet, Norah, Mia and Thomas; dear sister of Joanne, the late James and Barbara; dear aunt to many; Funeral Wednesday 9:30 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Mass 10 AM. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Mary of Providence. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -