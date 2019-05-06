Home

Dorothy M. Oliver nee Scherrer. Beloved wife of the late Alois F. "Ollie" Oliver. Loving mother of Michael (Mary) Oliver, Geralyn (Robert) DeCarlo, Patrick (Ann) Oliver, Peggy (Frank) Murray, Steven (Debra) Oliver, John (Angela) Oliver, Robert (Molly) Oliver & the late Timothy Oliver & Mary Jo Oliver. Cherished grandmother of Molly, Claire, Elizabeth, Anthony (Julie), Joseph, Kathleen, Gordon, Helen (Richard), Mary Kate, Frankie, Donald (Chastyn), Mark, Alexandra, Jack, Daniel, Emily & the late Grace. Proud great grandmother of Madison, Gabriella & Vincent. Dear sister of Beatrice (Craig) Monroe & the late Joseph (Betsy) Scherrer. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL, 60660 or American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave, Suite 550, Chicago, IL, 6063, would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 6, 2019
