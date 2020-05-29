Puchmelter, Dorothy M., Beloved wife of the late George. Devoted mother of Charlene (Kenneth) Kuhnlohe, Suzanne (Jeffrey) Johnston, and George N. (Alisa) Puchmelter. Cherished grandmother of Dawn, Natalie, Brittany and Michael. Great grandmother of six. Private visitation at Kolbus-John V. May Funeral Home. Funeral Saturday, with a drive thru reception being held at All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum (By the Cross), 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines at 12:45 p.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Alzheimer's Association of Illinois. www.kolbusmayfh.com or (773)774-3232.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 29, 2020.