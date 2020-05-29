Dorothy M. Puchmelter
1927 - 2020
Puchmelter, Dorothy M., Beloved wife of the late George. Devoted mother of Charlene (Kenneth) Kuhnlohe, Suzanne (Jeffrey) Johnston, and George N. (Alisa) Puchmelter. Cherished grandmother of Dawn, Natalie, Brittany and Michael. Great grandmother of six. Private visitation at Kolbus-John V. May Funeral Home. Funeral Saturday, with a drive thru reception being held at All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum (By the Cross), 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines at 12:45 p.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Alzheimer's Association of Illinois. www.kolbusmayfh.com or (773)774-3232.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Funeral
12:45 PM
All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum (By the Cross)
Funeral services provided by
Kolbus-John V. May
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy on the passing of Dottie. She was a sweet and caring lady. I enjoyed the conversations I had with her at family gatherings.
Bill Straka
Friend
