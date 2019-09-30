Home

Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Dorothy Ralph
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Lying in State
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Franciscan Village Chapel
1270 Franciscan Dr.
Lemont, IL
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Franciscan Village Chapel
1270 Franciscan Dr
Lemont, IL
Dorothy M. Ralph Obituary
Dorothy M. Ralph, nee Morris, 82, formerly of Palos Park, passed away September 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard Ralph; loving mother of Kenneth (Carolyn) Ralph, Vicki (Jeff) Heise, Dyane (Mark) Okland, and Daniel Ralph; adored grandmother of Ross, Mark, Erin, Elizabeth, Shannon, and Brigit; and dearest sister of Theresa (late Ronald) Arkema, John (late Virginia) Morris, and James Morris. She was a graduate of Visitation High School. She was very active with St. Fabian Church, the Bridgeview Library, her beloved book clubs, and bunco groups. She enjoyed travel, golf, friends and her time in Palm Springs. Most of all she loved her husband of 63 years Dick, and her big extended Irish family. Visitation Tuesday from 4 – 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Lying in state Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until time of services at 11:30 a.m. at Franciscan Village Chapel, 1270 Franciscan Dr. Lemont. Intermentprivate. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019
