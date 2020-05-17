Dorothy M. Rapacz nee Antczak beloved wife of the late Stephen Rapacz; loving mother of Cathy (Robert) Shields and Tony (Deborah) Rapacz; cherished grandmother of Greg (Karyl) Shields, Scott Shields, Lizzy and J.T. Rapacz; dearest great grandmother of Avery Shields; devoted sister of Lorraine (the late Rich) Rosenthal and the late Lottie (John) Sochan and Edward Antczak; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. In consideration of health concerns and restrictions due to the COVID-19 Virus, Funeral services where private arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.