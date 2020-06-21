Dorothy M. Schaffer
Dorothy M. Schaffer age 87, Born into Eternal Life on June 17, 2020; Reunited with her late husband of 61 years, Robert Schaffer; Loving mother of Craig (Karen), Lynn (Ken) McCann, Bruce (Patty), Judy, Peggy and Drew (Erin). Proud grandma of Stephanie, Jim (Kate), Kristy (Steve), Michelle (Derek), Mathew (Jessika), Kimberly (Jim), Bobby, Katie (Eric), Tim (Shantelle), Adam and Sebastian; Cherished G.G. of 17; Devoted sister of the late Bobbi (late Al) Trip, the late Frank (Elaine) Brozek. Also loved by Cindy, Robert, Patricia and Roberta. Preceded in death by her parents Alex and Dorothy and daughter-in-law Nancy Drews. Visitation: Monday 2-9 pm at Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park. Mass of Christian Burial and Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be private for the Schaffer family. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence message at www.bradygill.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road Irondale, AL 35210. Dorothy took much comfort in the Catholic Network. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and was delighted to have lived long enough to see them win the 2016 World Series. www.bradygill.com Info: (708) 614-9900



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
