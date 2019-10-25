Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
5005 S. Wolf Road
Western Springs, IL
DOROTHY M. SKWAREK

DOROTHY M. SKWAREK Obituary
Dorothy M. Skwarek (nee Derek), 91, died surrounded by family on October 20th. Beloved wife of the late Louis, she is survived by 4 children, Ron (the late Mary Ann), Lynn Huck (Jim), Wayne (Toni), and Dave (Renee); 10 grandchildren Julie Stay (Nick), Victoria Hansen (Zak), Michael (Kate), Tony Huck (Juliana), Alison, Joe, Nick (fiancée Erica), Alicia, Lily & Matthew; and 3 great-grandchildren Elizabeth Hansen, Colin Stay, and Anna Huck. Visitation 2 to 8PM Sunday, Oct. 27 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th Street, Countryside. Funeral prayers 10:15AM Monday, Oct.28 from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 S. Wolf Road, Western Springs for Mass at 11AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Info: (708) 352-6500. Full Obituary at hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019
