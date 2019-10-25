|
Dorothy M. Skwarek (nee Derek), 91, died surrounded by family on October 20th. Beloved wife of the late Louis, she is survived by 4 children, Ron (the late Mary Ann), Lynn Huck (Jim), Wayne (Toni), and Dave (Renee); 10 grandchildren Julie Stay (Nick), Victoria Hansen (Zak), Michael (Kate), Tony Huck (Juliana), Alison, Joe, Nick (fiancée Erica), Alicia, Lily & Matthew; and 3 great-grandchildren Elizabeth Hansen, Colin Stay, and Anna Huck. Visitation 2 to 8PM Sunday, Oct. 27 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th Street, Countryside. Funeral prayers 10:15AM Monday, Oct.28 from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 S. Wolf Road, Western Springs for Mass at 11AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Info: (708) 352-6500. Full Obituary at hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019