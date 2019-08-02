|
|
Dorothy M. Stahl (Pfeiffer), age 79. Beloved wife of the late Norman R. Stahl; loving mother of Michael (Julie Malizia) Stahl, Kelly (Tony) Feliciano, and the late Deborah Stahl; dearest grandmother of Alyssa, Jacob, Joey, and Kaeley. Also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-7 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien where a funeral service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For funeral info (639) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019