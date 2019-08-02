Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 S. Cass Avenue
Darien, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 S. Cass Avenue
Darien, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Stahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Stahl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. Stahl Obituary
Dorothy M. Stahl (Pfeiffer), age 79. Beloved wife of the late Norman R. Stahl; loving mother of Michael (Julie Malizia) Stahl, Kelly (Tony) Feliciano, and the late Deborah Stahl; dearest grandmother of Alyssa, Jacob, Joey, and Kaeley. Also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-7 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien where a funeral service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For funeral info (639) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now