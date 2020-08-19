Dorothy M. Szepanik, 97, of LaGrange Park, formerly of Downers Grove. Beloved wife of the late Henry. Loving mother of Richard. Devoted grandmother of Debra. Dear great-grandmother of Daniel Trujillo. Fond sister of John (Marilyn) Ruh, and the late: Sr. Lorraine Ruh, C.S.J and Marion (late Charles) Castillo. Dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Funeral Mass 11am Sat., Aug. 22, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Congregation of St. Joseph appreciated. Current health guidelines require the use of masks and social distancing at the church and cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfuneral.com