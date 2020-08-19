1/
DOROTHY M. SZPANIK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Szepanik, 97, of LaGrange Park, formerly of Downers Grove. Beloved wife of the late Henry. Loving mother of Richard. Devoted grandmother of Debra. Dear great-grandmother of Daniel Trujillo. Fond sister of John (Marilyn) Ruh, and the late: Sr. Lorraine Ruh, C.S.J and Marion (late Charles) Castillo. Dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Funeral Mass 11am Sat., Aug. 22, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Congregation of St. Joseph appreciated. Current health guidelines require the use of masks and social distancing at the church and cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved