Dorothy M.Tudisco (nee Schatz), beloved wife of the late Frank "Red" Tudisco Sr.; loving mother of Cathy (John) Skowron, Deborah, Rocco, Mary Lynn, Frank Jr. (Amy), Thomas and Joseph Tudisco; cherished grandmother of John, Catie, Nicole, Andrew (Molly) and Elisabeth Skowron, Frank III, Phillip, Thomas, Antoinette and Joseph Tudisco, Mikey Carter, and great-grandmother of Charlie; survived by dear sister-in-law Rose Schatz and preceded in death by her siblings and close family members Tom and Joseph Schatz, Eileen Brimie, and Patricia Slaughter; Rose and Anthony Lombardi, Sam Tudisco, and Roberta Provost; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 8:45 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, Sciaraffa Funeral Directors, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago, 60707 to Immaculate Conception Church, 7211 W. Talcott Avenue, Chicago, 60631 for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00-9:00 p.m. For information call (773) 889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019