Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
8:45 AM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
7211 W. Talcott Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Dorothy M. Tudisco

Dorothy M. Tudisco Obituary
Dorothy M.Tudisco (nee Schatz), beloved wife of the late Frank "Red" Tudisco Sr.; loving mother of Cathy (John) Skowron, Deborah, Rocco, Mary Lynn, Frank Jr. (Amy), Thomas and Joseph Tudisco; cherished grandmother of John, Catie, Nicole, Andrew (Molly) and Elisabeth Skowron, Frank III, Phillip, Thomas, Antoinette and Joseph Tudisco, Mikey Carter, and great-grandmother of Charlie; survived by dear sister-in-law Rose Schatz and preceded in death by her siblings and close family members Tom and Joseph Schatz, Eileen Brimie, and Patricia Slaughter; Rose and Anthony Lombardi, Sam Tudisco, and Roberta Provost; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 8:45 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, Sciaraffa Funeral Directors, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago, 60707 to Immaculate Conception Church, 7211 W. Talcott Avenue, Chicago, 60631 for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00-9:00 p.m. For information call (773) 889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019
