Dorothy M. Wallner, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, in Orlando, Florida. She was born on January 1, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, to John and Caroline Trojak. Dorothy's Catholic faith was very important to her; she rarely missed a Sunday mass and kept the Golden Rule close to heart.



Dorothy is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph. She is survived by her brother, Stanley; two children, Robert (Shirley) and Donna (Richard); granddaughter, Jennifer; and many nieces, nephews and friends who she loves dearly.





