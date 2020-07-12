1/
Dorothy M. Wallner
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Wallner, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, in Orlando, Florida. She was born on January 1, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, to John and Caroline Trojak. Dorothy's Catholic faith was very important to her; she rarely missed a Sunday mass and kept the Golden Rule close to heart.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph. She is survived by her brother, Stanley; two children, Robert (Shirley) and Donna (Richard); granddaughter, Jennifer; and many nieces, nephews and friends who she loves dearly.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved