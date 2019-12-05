|
|
Dorothy Walsh nee Murney, 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard P. Walsh. Loving mother of Sheila (John) Cimaglia, Daniel (Carolyn) Walsh, Patrick (Jill) Walsh, Richard Walsh, Maura (Seamus Hanley) Walsh & Eileen (Gene) Curley. Cherished grandmother of John (Kellie), Michael, Brendan C.P.D, Patrick, Joseph, Martin (fiancée Bailey Wuske), Liam & Daniel Cimaglia, Kathleen & Daniel Walsh, Elizabeth, Sarah, Patrick, Mary Claire& Richard Walsh & Maeve & Hugh Curley. Dear sister of the late Mary, Edward, Rita, Genevieve, Donald, James, Robert, John & George. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Our mother's caregiver & dear Friend Mary Ann Padilla. Funeral Saturday 11 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 12 pm. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3 pm until 9 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019