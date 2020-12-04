1/
Dorothy M. Wrobel
Dorothy M. Wrobel, 92, of LaGrange Park, Illinois left this world to join Edwin, her beloved husband of 50 years, on November 24, 2020. Dorothy is survived by her children: Karen (Don) Kress, Keith (Donna) Wrobel, Gail (Mike) Heneghan, Craig (Anne) Wrobel and Cheryl (Steve) Scantlen. She cherished her role as Grandmother, and would eagerly list all of her grandchildren to anyone she met: Victor (Nadine) Kress, Vanessa (Jason) Dion, Valerie (Bob) Pnakovich and Vincent Kress; Jason Wrobel and Ashley (Devin) Barth; Sean (Rebecca) Heneghan, Beth (Ryan) Gilfillan and Marc (Sarah) Heneghan; Brian (Julie) Wrobel and Hollice (Kevin) Achettu; Kevin Scantlen, Matthew Scantlen and Megan Scantlen. There was no end to her love, and G G (Dorothy) expressed the same delight in her twelve great-grandchildren: Natalie, Brandon, Gianna; Teagan, Kelsey, Devyn, Sydney, Emma, Theodore, Lee, Sadie and Robin. Dorothy would be happiest if you would do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in her name. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or Interfaith Community Partners, P.O. Box 310, LaGrange, IL 60525. A memorial celebration will be held once it is safe for everyone to gather and celebrate Dorothy's life. Arrangements entrusted to Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois 60458, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
