Dorothy Macejik Obituary
Dorothy Rose Macejik (nee Novotny) – of Minooka, passed away at her residence, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Age 84 years.Survived by her husband of 65 years Joseph Macejik. Two sons Joseph (Judy) Macejik, Glen (Sandra) Macejik. Two daughters Lynn West and Sharon (John) Roschay. Six grandchildren Tory, Joe, Cole, Katie, Bradley and Hillary. Two great-grandchldren. Her brother John Novotny and sister Rose O'Donnell. Lying in State at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 24500 S Navajo Dr, Channahon, Saturday, June 8th from 9:00 A.M. until Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Friday from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M.For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.chsfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019
