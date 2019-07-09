|
Dorothy Mae (nee Stupp) Frank, 94, formerly of Prospect Hts. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Frank; loving mother of Donna (John) Kloch, Robert (Chris) Frank, Linda (Peter) St. Michael, Barbara (Phil) Leudo and Michael (Diane) Frank; cherished Nana of Aaron (Kate), Andrew (Ian), Brian (Amy), Jon (Andrea), Laurie (Kevin), Ryan, Emily, Megan, Jenny (Steve), Dan, Sarah, Julia and Christian; Grandnana of Gavin, Justin, Grace, Cara, Alex, Andy, Josephine, Carly and Theo; fond sister of Robert (late Madge) Stupp, William Stupp, Marion (late Al) Jensen and Nancy (late Roy) Thompson; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts., and Friday, July 12, 2019 at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 Algonquin Rd, Barrington, IL, from 9:30 AM until time of funeral service at 10:00 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to JourneyCare, 405 Lake Zurich Rd, Barrington, IL 60010 or Les Turner-ALS Foundation, 5550 Touhy Ave., #302, Skokie, IL 60077-3254 or , 640 N. LaSalle - Suite 280, Chicago, IL 60654 or Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation of the United States, Inc. - Central Region, 409 Linden,Park Ridge, IL 60068. Funeral info. www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
