Dorothy Mae (Arlt) Halan was called home to our Lord on Sunday May 31, 2020 after 97 years of life here on earth. Born and raised in Blue Island, Minnesota, later she spent a short time in Washington DC while working at the Pentagon and soon after marrying and moving to NorthLake, IL where she raised her family.
Dorothy was a big Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed taking anyone and everyone on the bus and to the baseball game. She was a great bowler, dancer, volunteer and enjoyed spending time at church and in her garden.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Michael, five brothers, and two sisters. She leaves to mourn four children; Katherine, Sandra (Al), Michael (Karen), and Larry (Deb) and six grandchildren; Michael, Gary, Jason (Leah), Ryan (Lynn), Brett and Brandi (Vince).
Due to the current Pandemic the services will be private at graveside on Wednesday June 18th, 1:00 PM at Mt. Emblem Cemetery, with a memorial to follow later in the year. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials be made to the National MS Society on-line www.nationalmssociety.org under Dorothy Halan memorial or via mail to National MS Society, 525 W. Monroe, Ste. 1510, Chicago, IL 60661 in Dorothy's honor.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.