Dorothy Marianna Kowalczyk, age 77, of McCullum Lake, passed away peacefully at home on Easter Sunday afternoon, April 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born March 19, 1943, in Chicago, the daughter of Leon and Helen (nee Swierzbinski) Nowotnik. On September 10, 1961, Dorothy married the love of her life, Ronald Kowalczyk in Chicago.
Dorothy worked for many years as a graphic artist, a passion she truly enjoyed. She was a proud member of the McHenry Garden Club, and enjoyed baking, cooking and gardening. Dorothy loved holidays with the family, dancing while enjoying her occasional martini and working up creative Facebook posts for her loved ones.
Dorothy will always be remembered as a Beloved Wife. Further, she will be remembered as a Fun, Caring, Selfless, and Nurturing Mother, Generous Grandmother, Fond Aunt, and a Cherished Friend to many.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband: Ronald G. Kowalczyk; children: Timothy (Tham) Kowalczyk, Debbie (Steve) Higgin, Michele (Scott) Whyte, Tony (Wen-Jie) Kowalczyk, Lisa Kowalczyk, and Nicole Kowalczyk; grandchildren: Brittany, Nicholas, Kylie, Alexandra, Ethan, Samantha, and Scott, Jr. She is further survived by her brother, Richard (Mary Lou) Nowotnik and sister-in-law, Helen Losacco. In addition to her parents Leon and Helen Nowotnik, Dorothy is preceded in death by sons: Thomas and David Kowalczyk; in-laws: Ted and Frances Kowalczyk; brother-in-law: Frank Losacco; and her fur baby, Rufus.
Due to the current public health crisis, a private family visitation and mass will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Road, McHenry, IL. Interment will follow in St Adalbert Cemetery, 6800 Milwaukee Avenue, Niles,IL .
To celebrate Dorothy's life, Dorothy would wish that everyone practice acts of kindness to one another.
For further information, please call Colonial Funeral Home in McHenry, 815-385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020