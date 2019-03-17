|
|
Dorothy May "Dot" Beezhold, nee Oostendorp, beloved wife for 70 years to the late Harry G. Beezhold, Sr. (2017). Loving mother of Donna (Sytze) Nauta, Harry Jr., Barbara (John) Melton and Beverly (Brian) Hofer. Dear friend of Ann Sroka and many others. Cherished grandmother of six. Dearest great-grandmother of five. Preceded in death by her two sisters Theresa Racine and Alice Schuuringa and her one brother Elko "Bud" Ostendorf. Retired secretary for 1st National Bank of Evergreen Park. Visitation Monday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Burial private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorials to Parkinson.org are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019