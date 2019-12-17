Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Northbrook Community Congregation,
2548 Jasper Court. (Northeast corner of Willow and Landwehr Roads)
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Mazursky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mazursky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Mazursky Obituary
Dorothy Mazursky, nee Beider, age 98, of Lauderhill, FL, formerly of Chicago Beloved wife of the late Seymour; cherished mother of Richard (Joanne) Mazursky and Linda (Stephen) Horwitz; loving grandmother of Brent (Jody) Horwitz, Bradley (Tracey) Horwitz, Michael (Jamie) Mazursky, Gregory (Stacy) Horwitz, Kenny (Diana) Mazursky, Grant (Jamie) Horwitz and great-grandchildren who called her "GG" or "Nana" Olivia, Chelsea, Jacob ,Gabi, Noah, Zachary, Zoe, Shayna, Jonah, Lucas, Ella and Lucy, devoted daughter of the late Harry and Leah, fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday December 18th, 10:30 AM at Northbrook Community Synagogue, 2548 Jasper Court. (Northeast corner of Willow and Landwehr Roads) Northbrook. Interment Waldheim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Dorothy's name to Sunny Days Ahead (provides feel-good items to breast cancer patients during treatments), c/o Tracey Horwitz, 1126 Fairfield Meadows Drive, Weston, FL 33327, or Rush University Medical Center for Parkinson's disease research, 1201 West Harrison St., Suite 300, Chicago, Illinois 60607 or visit http://rush.convio.net/dmazursky . Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now