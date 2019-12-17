|
|
Dorothy Mazursky, nee Beider, age 98, of Lauderhill, FL, formerly of Chicago Beloved wife of the late Seymour; cherished mother of Richard (Joanne) Mazursky and Linda (Stephen) Horwitz; loving grandmother of Brent (Jody) Horwitz, Bradley (Tracey) Horwitz, Michael (Jamie) Mazursky, Gregory (Stacy) Horwitz, Kenny (Diana) Mazursky, Grant (Jamie) Horwitz and great-grandchildren who called her "GG" or "Nana" Olivia, Chelsea, Jacob ,Gabi, Noah, Zachary, Zoe, Shayna, Jonah, Lucas, Ella and Lucy, devoted daughter of the late Harry and Leah, fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday December 18th, 10:30 AM at Northbrook Community Synagogue, 2548 Jasper Court. (Northeast corner of Willow and Landwehr Roads) Northbrook. Interment Waldheim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Dorothy's name to Sunny Days Ahead (provides feel-good items to breast cancer patients during treatments), c/o Tracey Horwitz, 1126 Fairfield Meadows Drive, Weston, FL 33327, or Rush University Medical Center for Parkinson's disease research, 1201 West Harrison St., Suite 300, Chicago, Illinois 60607 or visit http://rush.convio.net/dmazursky . Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019