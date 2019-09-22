|
Dorothy Moncrieff, former resident of Elmwood Park and current resident of Elmhurst, passed away peacefully September 14, 2019 at the age of 95. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Richard Moncrieff. Loving mother of Richard (Joyce) Moncrieff and Bridget (the late Kevin) Bixler. Cherished daughter of the late William and the late Ida Urban. Proud grandmother of Mark (Maggie) Jensen and Stacey (Kerry) Kretchmer. Great grandmother of Madison, Emily, Austin and Lilliana. Preceded in death by dear siblings Ruth, Willie, George, Raymond, Frank and Clarence. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019