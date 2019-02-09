Home

Grace Lutheran Church
4101 Wolf Rd
Western Springs, IL 60558
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Dorothy C. Naegel, 93, wife of the late William E. Naegel, passed away on December 29, 2018. She was born on April 8, 1925, in Hollywood, IL, to Arthur and Harriet Ames Carlson.She married William Naegel on March 15, 1969. Together they developed a very successful CPA firm. They loved their family and friends, their church, travelling, fishing, and golfing. Dorothy was devoted to the Brookfield Zoo and was a docent there for 32 years.Dorothy is survived by her sister, Harriet Kweton, her sister-in-law, Winifred Carlson, her nieces, Mariel Bradley, Linda (Dan) Tumbleson, Amy (Don) Fox, and her nephews, Phillip (Susan) Kweton, Scott (Laurel) Naegel, John (Debbie) Naegel, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.A service will be held on February 11,2019, at 10:30, at Grace Lutheran Church, Western Springs, IL. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brookfield Zoo, 3300 South Golf Road, Brookfield, Il 60513 or www.CZS.org/Brookfield-zoo/donate.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2019
