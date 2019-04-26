Dorothy "Dottie" (nee Daniels) Pattishall, 98, was born November 18, 1920 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Raymond and Mabel Daniels. She was the eldest sister to the late Arlene (Alois) Kiel and the late Vivienne (Robert) Sala, loving aunt to several nieces and nephews. She married Vojta F. Mashek in 1943 and they moved to Chicago, Illinois. They were the loving parents of Lyssa (Philippe) Piette. They spent many years going to a country home in Three Oaks, Michigan for holidays and weekends. She enjoyed helping with her husband's growing collection of vintage cars and going to car meets in the Midwest. She was a member of the Guild at the Chicago History Museum. She spent long hours volunteering at the Junior League of Chicago, the Chicago , the English Speaking Union and the International Women's Association. One of her favorite spots to relax was the Woman's Athletic Club. After the passing of Vojta in 1973, she was introduced to Beverly W. Pattishall, head of the trademark law firm in Chicago. They married in 1977. She learned to ski in Telluride, Colorado where they went for Christmas for many years. They traveled around the world. She loved to take pictures and meet people. She loved life and including and inspiring everyone she met. She loved to dance and was often the last to leave a party. She passed away peacefully February 1, 2019. There is a Celebration of Life Friday, April 26, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Woman's Athletic Club, 626 Michigan Avenue, Chicago. Memorials may be made to: The Guild, Chicago History Museum, the , the English Speaking Union, or the Landmark Foundation for the Woman's Athletic Club.Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, Michigan. Please share a memory or message online: wagnercares.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary