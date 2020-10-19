Dorothy Pecora

April 7, 1931 - October 19, 2008



Mom it was 12 years ago today that you were suddenly taken from us. We will never forget all the joy and happiness that you brought to all of our lives. Now that you have joined Dad in Heaven, we know that you are back in the arms of the love of your life. You are both in our thoughts and prayers every day. Our lives go on, but they will never be the same without you. We miss you both.



Love always,



John, Linda, Anthony, Gianna and JP





