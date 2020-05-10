Dearest Dorothy Dotty Ann was such a wonderful and gentle friend to my mother, Gloria her roommate at Winchester House! Dorothy and Gloria both shared a Swedish heritage that seemed to add to that friendship. Dorothy would hold lengthy conversations with my mom that they both enjoyed. She watched over my mother and we will miss her very much. She was such a kind and caring person. God bless you! Dianne and Bill-(Glorias daughter and son-in-law)

