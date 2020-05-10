Dorothy Preis
1926 - 2020
Dorothy Preis nee Pearson, born August 1, 1926, died May 4, 2020 from complications of old age. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed gabbing on the phone with them, Her husband, "Bro" passed in 2006. Her siblings Quintin Pearson, Kenneth Pearson, Vivian Pearson Quinn and Jackie Pearson preceded her in death. She is survived by her three sons, Steven (Patty), Davis(Catherine Main) and Gregory and siblings Arthur Pearson, Elaine Pearson Colclasure and Arnold Pearson as well as many nieces and nephews. Services will not be held in deference to the present pandemic. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate generously in Dorothy's name to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northern Illinois Funeral Services Inc.
31632 N. Ellis Drive, Unit 209
Volo, IL 60073
847.833.2928
May 9, 2020
My heartfelt sympathies to the family during this difficult time ... may your fondest memories bring you joy and may prayers to the God of all comfort strengthen you.

He promises , I have heard your prayer . I have seen your tears I am healing you.
(2 kings 20:5)
Jw Belize
Mia
May 8, 2020
Dearest Dorothy Dotty Ann was such a wonderful and gentle friend to my mother, Gloria her roommate at Winchester House! Dorothy and Gloria both shared a Swedish heritage that seemed to add to that friendship. Dorothy would hold lengthy conversations with my mom that they both enjoyed. She watched over my mother and we will miss her very much. She was such a kind and caring person. God bless you! Dianne and Bill-(Glorias daughter and son-in-law)
Dianne
Friend
