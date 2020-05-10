My heartfelt sympathies to the family during this difficult time ... may your fondest memories bring you joy and may prayers to the God of all comfort strengthen you.
Dorothy Preis nee Pearson, born August 1, 1926, died May 4, 2020 from complications of old age. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed gabbing on the phone with them, Her husband, "Bro" passed in 2006. Her siblings Quintin Pearson, Kenneth Pearson, Vivian Pearson Quinn and Jackie Pearson preceded her in death. She is survived by her three sons, Steven (Patty), Davis(Catherine Main) and Gregory and siblings Arthur Pearson, Elaine Pearson Colclasure and Arnold Pearson as well as many nieces and nephews. Services will not be held in deference to the present pandemic. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate generously in Dorothy's name to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.