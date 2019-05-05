Home

Dorothy Fahy
Dorothy R. Fahy, age 93 of Chicago passed away on April 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas, loving mother of Jacqueline and Timothy (Margaret Stocchero), cherished grandmother of Katherine, Ryan, Breanne, and Kyle; adored daughter of the late John and Margaret (Kloss) Regan; dear sister to surviving siblings Joan Medinger, Patricia Callahan, Kathleen Porfirio, Priscilla Catalano and Terry Regan; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, May 17, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Mother of the Church, 8747 W. Lawrence Avenue Chicago, IL. Interment at All Saints Mausoleum at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to favorite charities of your choice.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019
