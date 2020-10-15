Dorothy "Jean" Radtke, nee Ellis, age 87, went home to heaven after a short illness, Jean was beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Radtke for over 40 years; loving mother of Mary (the late Scott) Fraser, Rich Radtke Jr. and Ann (Rob) Pettey; treasured grandma of Chris (Kat) Fraser, Heather (Matt) Dickinson, Jennifer Fraser, Melissa Fraser, Erin Pettey, and Ryan Pettey. She was most excited about her first great-grandchild expected to arrive this December; devoted daughter of the late Herbert and the late Mary Ellis and sister of the late Herb (the late Sue) Ellis; caring aunt, cousin and friend of many. Wake Friday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Friends and family will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10:00 a.m. at Visitation Catholic Church, 779 South York Road (at Madison). Interment Arlington Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please note that the family thanks all attendees in advance for their show of support, however facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing, wear a mask and be respectful of the time so all have a chance to pay their condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Alexander Catholic Church, 300 S Cornell, Villa Park, IL 60181. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com