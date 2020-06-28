Dorothy Ritchey nee Birk. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Loving mother of Dorothy (Bill) Zitzka, Milo"Jay" (Leona) Ritchey, Margaret (the late William) Scott, Sharon (Dave) Marzec, Mark (Kathy) Ritchey, & Martin Ritchey. Cherished grandmother of Adam, Kate (Dave), Zachary (Lauren), Ian, Milo IV "Mickey" (Jorge), Jason (Diana), Billy, Steven (Lauren), Patricia (Nick), Anne-Marie (Brian), David (Nora), Michelle (Matt), Sheila (George), Tim (Gabby), Conrad, Alyse, & Paxton. Proud great grandmother of 26 and counting. Devoted sister of Betty (the late Stan) Fazy, & the late Matt and Helen Birk, & Bill and Judy Birk. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a loving mother and dedicated Special Education teacher at Jane A. Neil School for over twenty years. Mass will be held at Queen of Martyrs Church, 103rd & Central Park in Evergreen Park on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 am. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.