Dorothy Ritchey nee Birk. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Loving mother of Dorothy (Bill) Zitzka, Milo"Jay" (Leona) Ritchey, Margaret (the late William) Scott, Sharon (Dave) Marzec, Mark (Kathy) Ritchey, & Martin Ritchey. Cherished grandmother of Adam, Kate (Dave), Zachary (Lauren), Ian, Milo IV "Mickey" (Jorge), Jason (Diana), Billy, Steven (Lauren), Patricia (Nick), Anne-Marie (Brian), David (Nora), Michelle (Matt), Sheila (George), Tim (Gabby), Conrad, Alyse, & Paxton. Proud great grandmother of 26 and counting. Devoted sister of Betty (the late Stan) Fazy, & the late Matt and Helen Birk, & Bill and Judy Birk. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a loving mother and dedicated Special Education teacher at Jane A. Neil School for over twenty years. Mass will be held at Queen of Martyrs Church, 103rd & Central Park in Evergreen Park on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 am. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
God bless you Aunt Dorothy. Fly high with all the angels, especially our angels. I love you. Rest peacefully ❤
Jaclyn Fazy
Family
June 27, 2020
May God take her into His eternal peace and joy. What a dear friend she was: strong, wise, faith filled, compassionate and funny. I will miss her dearly.
Louise Sullivan
Friend
