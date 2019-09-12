Home

Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster St.
Morton Grove, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
306 S. Prospect Ave.
Park Ridge, IL
Dorothy Rizzo Obituary
Dorothy Rizzo of Woodstock formerly of Morton Grove; beloved wife of the late Herbert; dear mother of Herbert (Laura), Robert (Jim), Linda (Rhonda), Laura (Anthony) Mariani and the late James; loving grandmother of Jason, Michelle (Eric), Rene'e (Tony), Natalie (fiance Peter), Michael, Nicholas and Matthew; cherished great grandmother of Ryan, Gracie and Harper. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove Friday 3 to 8 p.m. Family and friends will meet at St. Mary's Episcopal Church 306 S. Prospect Ave. Park Ridge Saturday for Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Interment private. 847-965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019
