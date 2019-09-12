|
Dorothy Rizzo of Woodstock formerly of Morton Grove; beloved wife of the late Herbert; dear mother of Herbert (Laura), Robert (Jim), Linda (Rhonda), Laura (Anthony) Mariani and the late James; loving grandmother of Jason, Michelle (Eric), Rene'e (Tony), Natalie (fiance Peter), Michael, Nicholas and Matthew; cherished great grandmother of Ryan, Gracie and Harper. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove Friday 3 to 8 p.m. Family and friends will meet at St. Mary's Episcopal Church 306 S. Prospect Ave. Park Ridge Saturday for Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Interment private. 847-965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019